Thornwell earns second SEC Player of the Week honor

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- Sindarius Thornwell has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

The South Carolina senior averaged a mind-boggling 36 points per game in two games last week. He scored a career-high 44 points in a quadruple overtime loss against Alabama and then helped the Gamecocks (20-5, 10-2) bounce back against Mississippi State with a 28-point performance. Thornwell also averaged 12.5 rebounds per game and shot (33) and made (25) the most free throws in SEC history against Alabama.

This is Thornwell's second SEC Player of the Week honor this season.

He was given the weekly award in late November after helping the Gamecocks defeat Michigan and Syracuse.

