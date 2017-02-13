Burger King Israel offering adults-only combo meal on Valentine's Day

(WIS) - With so many fast food restaurants trying to get in on Valentine's Day date experiences, Burger King Israel just pushed it to a new level with this year's offer.

According to Ad Week, Burger King Israel is not messing around - it wants to get couples right in the mood for its adults-only combo meal.

The box, branded for the 18+ crowd includes:

2 Whoppers

2 packs of fries

2 beers

A romantic ADULT TOY inside

That's right - this is not for your kids. The meal will be available beginning at 6 p.m. at BK locations in Israel.

And no, it does not specify what TYPE of toy is inside of the meal. It's just not for children. The meal has gotten a considerable amount of attention on social media.

Burger King Israel's Adults Meal for Valentine's Day comes with an unspecified "adult" toy #fastfood #burger pic.twitter.com/BYU95ZHxC1 — Aaron Jourden (@SplitsAtoms) February 13, 2017

This signals the imminent demise of capitalism, right? https://t.co/0OAnqBvUeq — conor (@carpeydiem) February 13, 2017

Burger King Israel is wildin. — Eartha Kitty (@cottoncandyfro) February 14, 2017

You can look at the very rated-PG advertisement here. It definitely gets you in the mood...for burgers.

This is definitely one way to have it your way on Valentine's Day.

