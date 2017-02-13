Burger King Israel offering adults-only combo meal on Valentine' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Burger King Israel offering adults-only combo meal on Valentine's Day

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Leo Burnett Israel/YouTube screenshot) (Source: Leo Burnett Israel/YouTube screenshot)

(WIS) - With so many fast food restaurants trying to get in on Valentine's Day date experiences, Burger King Israel just pushed it to a new level with this year's offer. 

According to Ad Week, Burger King Israel is not messing around - it wants to get couples right in the mood for its adults-only combo meal. 

The box, branded for the 18+ crowd includes: 

  • 2 Whoppers
  • 2 packs of fries 
  • 2 beers
  • A romantic ADULT TOY inside

That's right - this is not for your kids. The meal will be available beginning at 6 p.m. at BK locations in Israel.

And no, it does not specify what TYPE of toy is inside of the meal. It's just not for children. The meal has gotten a considerable amount of attention on social media. 

You can look at the very rated-PG advertisement here. It definitely gets you in the mood...for burgers.

This is definitely one way to have it your way on Valentine's Day. 

