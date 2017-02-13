Lexington woman charged with attempted murder

A Lexington woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Tiffany Metze, 24, is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant, Metze and an unidentified man confronted and shot the victim on Feb. 5 at a home on Carrie Lane in Gaston.

“Even though the victim was gravely injured, he was able to provide valuable information to our investigators as they worked this case,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’re still investigating this shooting and working to identify other people who believe were involved.”

