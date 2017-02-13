'No issues' with Lake Murray dam system, precautions in place

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Colleton County investigators are looking into the possibility the shooting that killed three and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital was drug-related.More >>
Colleton County investigators are looking into the possibility the shooting that killed three and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital was drug-related.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.More >>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
School administrators say Dutch Fork High School is releasing students after the campus was locked out following a shooting threat called into the school.More >>
School administrators say Dutch Fork High School is releasing students after the campus was locked out following a shooting threat called into the school.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.More >>
Months after fire ripped through Bishopville’s only post office, area investigators say they are still looking for the people who set it.More >>
Months after fire ripped through Bishopville’s only post office, area investigators say they are still looking for the people who set it.More >>
Sumter Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a hotel off Broad Street Wednesday night.More >>
Sumter Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a hotel off Broad Street Wednesday night.More >>
Orangeburg deputies are searching for three men believed to have stolen a car from a hotel and shot at a homeowner during a home invasion.More >>
Orangeburg deputies are searching for three men believed to have stolen a car from a hotel and shot at a homeowner during a home invasion.More >>
Columbia police are searching for who is responsible for stealing a truck filled with furniture donations for the homeless.More >>
Columbia police are searching for who is responsible for stealing a truck filled with furniture donations for the homeless.More >>