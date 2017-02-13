'No issues' with Lake Murray dam system, precautions in place

We're still dealing with the collapse of multiple small dams during the 2015 flooding disaster. And nearly 15 years ago, we were hearing about the remote possibility of a much larger dam breakdown.

Most of us refer to this as the Lake Murray dam, but its real name is Dreher Shoals Dam and it dates back to the Great Depression and the creation of the lake itself in 1930.

At that time, the dam was the world's largest earthen dam structure, and the lake created by holding back the Saluda River was the world's largest man-made lake.

For nearly seven decades, few people questioned the reliability or safety of the dam. But in the late 90's with prompting from the federal government, experts began working on a backup system, just in case we would one day experience an earthquake similar in power to the one that leveled parts of Charleston in 1886.

And in 2002, SCE&G began construction of a backup dam aimed at preventing a catastrophic event that could send a wall of water toward downtown Columbia.

One projection suggesting if that happened, in less than two hours the Gervais Street bridge could be 50 or 60 feet underwater.

An extremely remote possibility even before the backup dam, but still one the company says was worth an investment of about $300 million.

"The first thing we want the public to understand is there are no issues with the safety and the integrity of our dam system out at Lake Murray," SCE&G spokesperson Eric Boomhower said. "You know it's very robust. In fact, with the completion of the backup dam back in 2004, it's hard to imagine a more robust system in the country than what we have here in Columbia."

Boomhower added that the spillway system here is significantly different and better fortified than the one causing so many problems and evacuations in California.

The one here he says made out of granite.

The company says the entire system here has been through a serious test of its integrity during the October 2015 rain and flooding event -and he says it passed with flying colors.

