Coates sinks half-court shot after shootaround before UConn game

South Carolina senior center Alaina Coates is widely known for her physical inside play and her dominant presence in the paint.

But the former Dutch Fork star showed off another skill ahead of the Gamecocks’ top-10 showdown with top-ranked Connecticut on Monday.

Coates sat at half-court of Gampel Pavilion and fired a shot that made its way through the bottom of the net. Granted, Coates isn’t known for her outside game, but it definitely gives the Gamecocks something to smile about heading into their nationally-televised matchup against the defending champs.

No. 6 South Carolina looks to end UConn’s 99-game winning streak tonight at 9 p.m.

The contest can be seen on ESPN2.

