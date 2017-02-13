DeBerry, Sheridan headline 2017 SC Football Hall of Fame Class

Former Air Force head coach Fisher DeBerry and former North Carolina State head coach Dick Sheridan are among the latest inductees set to be enshrined in the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

DeBerry, who played college football and baseball and Wofford, coached the Falcons for 23 years and won 169 games at Air Force. He led the team to 12 bowl games and was named the Paul Dodd National Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1986.

DeBerry was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the South Carolina Hall of Fame in 2002. Currently, he works with his foundation to help single-parent families send children to sport camps and other activities.

Augusta native Dick Sheridan was the head coach at Furman University from 1978 to 1985. There, he also as the university’s athletic director in his last three years. With Furman, Sheridan captured six Southern Conference championship and was named the AFCA Division I-AA Coach of the Year in 1985.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Sheridan would go on to coach at North Carolina State from 1986 to 1992. During his tenure with the Wolfpack, he led the team to six bowl games. Sheridan was also named the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year and the ACC Coach of the Year in 1986.

Sheridan also spent time as the head football coach at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School for three years.

Joining DeBerry and Sheridan are 1945 Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award winner Doc Blanchard, former South Carolina State standout and Washington Redskins wide receiver Charlie Brown, and former Clemson star and Pittsburgh Steeler Levon Kirkland.

Brown, who helped the Redskins win Super Bowl XVII, is being honored as South Carolina Football Hall of Fame’s first legacy inductee. This award honors those from an earlier era who laid the foundation for the game of football in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Hall of Fame will also honor its 2017 Humanitarian of the Year and the 2016 Collegiate Player of the Year at its ceremony.

The enshrinement ceremony will take play at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville, S.C., on April 20th.

