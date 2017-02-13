Man, 51, killed on bike in hit-and-run

A 51-year-old man was killed over the weekend following a hit-and-run in Sumter County, according to investigators.

Steve Allen Sumter was riding his bike near South Harvin and Bee streets when he was struck by a 2004 white Alero Oldsmobile. Sumter was immediately transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey where he was pronounced dead.

Sumter Police investigators located the Oldsmobile a short time later but did not find the driver.

However, tips helped officers locate the suspect, identified as Diontae Lyquel Walters, several hours later. Walters has since been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Walters is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center to await a bond hearing.?

