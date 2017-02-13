19 arrested in SC during 3-state ICE operation

(WIS) - A three-state targeted enforcement operation led by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested 190 people, including 19 in South Carolina, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The ERO's objective was "aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants, and at-large aliens."

The operation took place from Feb. 6-10 in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The largest number of arrests took place in Georgia, with 87 "unlawfully present foreign nationals" being arrested. In North Carolina, 84 were arrested.

Operations began from additional U.S. cities, like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and San Antonio. In total, 680 arrests were made.

"This enforcement operation was conducted in accordance with routine, daily targeted operations conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fugitive operations teams every day to arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws," a statement said.

The arrests targeted "convicted criminal aliens and gang members, and individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws" seen as public threats. Other reasons for those arrests include those who had already been deported and illegally reentered the country.

"Those not being criminally prosecuted will be processed administratively for removal from the United States. Those who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are subject to removal from the country," the release continues.

"Reports of ICE checkpoints and sweeps are false, dangerous and irresponsible. These reports create panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger. Any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support."

Out of the total arrested:

Out of those arrested by ERO Atlanta, 127 had prior criminal convictions in addition to their illegal immigration status. From there, 17 were immigration fugitives with outstanding final orders of removal issued by a federal immigration judge.

A Mexican national arrested in Georgia who is wanted in his home country on charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

A Mexican national arrested in Charlotte, NC-area, was previously convicted on three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. The subject was also previously removed to Mexico and he was subsequently illegally re-entered the United States.

A Mexican national arrested in the Atlanta metropolitan area who previously pleaded guilty to felony cocaine distribution charges.

"These are existing, established fugitive operations teams. ICE does not conduct sweeps, checkpoints or raids that target aliens indiscriminately," the release explained.

