Mom, daughter seek home after fire destroys Columbia apartment

How do you even begin to recover when almost everything you own is gone within seconds? That's what 45 residents are working through after a fire at the Reserve at Lake Carolina off Hard Scrabble Road in Columbia.

We talked to one mother -- two weeks after the fire -- whose journey is only beginning.

The angry blaze tore through Genice Anderson's apartment building.

"I was hurt. I was in disbelief. Everything I worked for was gone in seconds," Anderson said.

Anderson lost everything when a fire broke out at her apartment. The cause? Improper disposal of smoking materials. While there were no fatalities, the fire displaced everyone who lived in those 24 units.

For Anderson and her 10-year-old daughter McKenzye -- and everyone else who lost everything -- the first 24 hours post-fire were critical. That's where the Red Cross stepped in to help.

"A regular disaster responder is trained to help people realize what's happened in a kind and supportive way, and then to help them think about the next 24-48 hours, and then to help them start thinking about longer-term planning," Katherine Heald, a Red Cross volunteer said,

Heald spearheaded the effort of around 10 volunteers the night of that fire. She was out the door fast after an urgent call.

"'We have a multi-family apartment fire, multi-family fire. Can you come help? And here's the address.' Because I keep all the things I need in relatively close proximity. So I just put them in the car and I go," Heald said.

Heald and other volunteers set up a space at the complex to take down information, interview victims, and help them with immediate needs. Where they'll stay the night, food, critical medication, and then ultimately, what comes next.

"We help them not only in the moment, but we follow up with them and help them with their recovery plan," Heald said.

Anderson and her daughter are staying with family, but they're actively looking for a new home. It's devastating as she remembers all of the family belongings she lost in the blaze.

"Those things I can never replace. There are also things of my daughter's childhood as a baby. I can never replace that. I can never get that back," Anderson said. "Those are the things that hurt the most."

