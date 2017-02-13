RCSD 'showing love' for Valentine's Day to Lower Richland Co. neighborhood

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is spreading the love to one community ahead of Valentine's Day.

Sheriff Leon Lott, along with his deputies, handed out free Chick-fil-A gift cards to residents of Aster Street and Aster Count in Lower Richland County Monday.

“This small gesture is a show of the love, support, and appreciation that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has for the residents of Richland County," Lott said. "It’s a way to connect as we continue to build bridges in the communities we serve."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.