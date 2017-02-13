Machine, manpower used in tackling bomb threats

It can be a frightening situation for anyone to imagine: getting a phone call that someone has rigged an explosive device inside your home or business.

Yet year after year, bomb threats, whether substantiated or not, have become an increasing problem in the U.S.

The latest report from the United States Bomb Data Center indicates that from 2010 to 2015, the number of threats called into law enforcement agencies jumped by 50 percent. A majority of the 1,670 cases reported in 2015 involved schools, offices and other types of businesses.

The report also indicated that the number of suspicious packages called into police nationwide was also up 8 percent in 2015.

“Anytime they [the public] find something that is out of the normal or ordinary situations at work or at home or wherever they may be, they definitely need to call law enforcement,“ said Lt. David Linfert, who is the commander of the bomb squad for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

“We have the tools here to try and make it as quick as possible to get them back to work quickly,” he added.

Constant training is a major part of the year for the five-member squad. Linfert said the team is required to drill at least 16 hours each month on determining the threat of a suspicious device and also ways to neutralize it.

“We try to change our training locations frequently,” Linfert said. “We want to actually change it frequently to make sure that they [the team] can work and operate safely in any terrain or environment.”

In many cases, the squad is able to use one of its remote-controlled robots to take out a suspicious device. However, there are circumstances where it becomes necessary for a technician to wear a bomb suit.

“You try to feel the pressure of course but it’s all in training and that’s what ensures you make the right sound decision,” said bomb squad member Lt. Michael Pearson.

The unit also provides support to the S.W.A.T. team for the sheriff’s department as well as its dive team on missions where a potential explosive could be involved.

“We also work with the FBI, ATF, and SLED as well for them to set up training for us,” Linfert said. “We do work with the military as well so we can get a little bit of everybody some time working as a technician on the scene of a situation.”

Drilling for the bomb squad is a necessity, and authorities say it is also important for families, agencies, and businesses to practice their own plans for handling a bomb threat.

“We’re able to offer businesses, churches, whatever it may be training on what they need to do if they receive certain threats or if they find something suspicious,” Linfert said. “We’re happy to come around and do some training classes with them."

You can also find a guide on how to handle bomb threats by clicking here.

