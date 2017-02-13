Simulated round wounds woman during Elgin 'zombie apocalypse' event

It was clearly meant to be an event for all those fans of the undead. Just no one realized someone was going to be heading to the hospital as a result of it.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says one person was accidentally wounded during a "Zombie Apocalypse" event in Elgin on Sunday.

According to officials, deputies responded to Highway Church Road around 1:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Deputies said the female victim had been shot in the upper back part of her right leg. According to deputies, part of the event was a scenario involving shooting simulated rounds of ammunition.

Deputies say the woman was shot by a 7.62mm round that was thought to be a blank. Witnesses, investigators said, thought the rounds were only designed to sound like a gunshot and would not actually discharge any type of projectile.

The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland. No word on her condition, but investigators do not plan to file any charges.

Oddly enough, The Walking Dead started again Sunday night.

