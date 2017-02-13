Teen rolls car several times during Midlands chase, continues to flee

A driver fleeing from Kershaw County deputies rolled his car several times during the pursuit yet refused to stop Saturday night.

After the chase ended in Lugoff, deputies arrested Malik Deshai Shoulders, 18, whose last known address is Fort Worth, Texas. He is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of marijuana, speeding and failure to have a valid driver's license.

A deputy patrolling Interstate 20 Friday night noticed a vehicle speeding where the sheriff's office says "there have been numerous serious traffic collisions and fatalities." The deputy clocked Shoulders driving 105 miles per hour and attempted to pull him over.

Sheriff James Matthews says Shoulders continued to speed toward Columbia and exited at U.S. 601. When he attempted to turn onto Lachoitte Road, Matthews says Shoulders lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, and rolled the car over several times. But Shoulder's vehicle landed upright and he sped off toward Lugoff.

The pursuit ended when Shoulders attempted to turn right onto U.S. 1 and lost control, ending up in a strip mall. As the deputy attempted to arrest Shoulders, Matthews says he refused to exit the vehicle and physically struggled with the deputy. Several other deputies helped get him into custody.

After being made aware of his rights, Shoulders told the arresting deputies he fled because he had no driver's license and marijuana in the car.

He is awaiting a bond hearing at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

