Despite no vacancy yet, 5th District race already crowded

The seat is not even open yet, but the race for South Carolina's 5th Congressional District is already crowded.

Congressman Mick Mulvaney currently holds the seat, but could soon be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

So far, five Republicans have declared their intentions to seek the seat.

Tom Mullikin

Small business owner Tom Mullikin announced his candidacy earlier this year and is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump's initiatives, including the administration's efforts to "strengthen American manufacturing and energy production."

“I support President Trump’s focus on strengthening America and want to be part of his team in Congress," Mullikin said. "The people spoke loudly and clearly last November here in the 5th District, across the Palmetto State, and in every state of this great nation. We feel we’ve been largely ignored in Washington. No longer will our voices not be heard.”

Chad Connelly

A former two-term chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, Chad Connelly has also entered the race.

Connelly is currently the director of the GOP's office on Faith Engagement.

Now, Connelly wants to work with President Trump on shortening term limits for politicians. He calls himself an outsider, a conservative who’s served on pro-life boards, owned a small business, and served in the Army.

"If we can get real term limits, and I like the plan that says 12 years in the House, 12 years in the Senate, so we go from the thinking of a career politician to someone who steps out of their small business like me who goes and serves for a short period of time, and we get back to our idea of what the founders believed in, and so term limits is something I would champion, I would impose on myself," Connelly said. "And then I think we can look at real issues and giving conservative reform that people are demanding across the country.”

Sheri Few

Sheri Few is no stranger to running for office. Few previously ran for state Superintendent of Education but lost the GOP nomination to current Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Few also runs the group South Carolina Parents Involved in Education, a group that, according to its website, seeks to "improve the quality of education in South Carolina and protect the rights of parents to direct their children’s education."

“We have been trying to fight common core unsuccessfully in our states, and we realize it’s because of the federal government’s mandates that we’re not able to regain local control and make decisions about curriculum in our own states," Few said.

Rep. Tommy Pope

Rep. Tommy Pope is currently a State House representative for District 47, which includes large portions of York County.

Pope had initially declared his intentions to seek the Governor's Mansion in 2018, but instead chose to run for the 5th District seat.

Kris Wampler

Kris Wampler is a North Carolina attorney. According to his website, Wampler gained national attention for filing a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina for requiring students to read a book about Islam.

Wampler, according to his Facebook page, hopes to push his fellow Republicans to "finally make good on their alleged advocacy of small government."

The youngest in the race calls himself a Constitutionalist.

"It’s limiting government across the board, it’s cutting government across the board, even for things Republicans don’t traditionally want to cut, like military spending, and I want to return money and power to individuals, to the people," Wampler said.

Rep. Ralph Norman

Another South Carolina State House representative, Ralph Norman, is also seeking this seat. Norman represents District 48 in the State House, which also covers parts of York County.

Norman previously ran for the 5th District seat in 2006, but was rebuffed by Rep. John Spratt.

Norman says Trump is one thing that’s caused him to run.

"And I’m excited about working with him and to help him accomplish his goals," Norman said. "With my record, and my business background, I can do this job.”

Candidate filing hasn't officially opened yet as the Congressional seat is not yet vacant. Pending Mulvaney's confirmation, the special election is expected to be held in mid to late June 2017.

