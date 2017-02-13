Midlands teacher presented with national honor

A Midlands teacher was honored for teaching excellence on a national stage over the weekend.

Stephanie Johnson, who teaches at H.B. Rhame Elementary in Richland One, was recognized with four other teachers from around the nation with the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence.

While Johnson didn't take home the top prize, she received $10,000 for being among the five finalists honored at the National Education Association Foundation gala in Washington, D.C.

Johnson was recognized for her customized lessons and use of technology in the classroom.

Last year, Stephanie Johnson was invited to the White House on Tuesday for a nationwide celebration of teachers.

