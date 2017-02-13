After record high Sunday, cooler to start the week

After setting a record for high temperature Sunday at 79, a cold front has brought a cool down to the Midlands.

The cold front has moved through the state Monday morning, bringing cooler temperatures the next few days. Rain chance will increase by Wednesday as another cold front moves into the Southeast.

High pressure moves in behind the Wednesday front giving us mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as the high will bring a southwest wind by the weekend.



Monday: Mostly sunny, highs middle to upper 60s



Tonight: Clear and cold, lows lower to middle 30s



Tuesday: Partly cloudy, highs upper 60s



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers, isolated thunderstorms, highs lower to middle 60s

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.