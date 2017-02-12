Deputies identify man wanted in shooting after funeral

Kershaw County Sheriff's deputies have identified the man they are looking for in a shooting after a funeral in Elgin Sunday night.

Deputies say they are looking for Quenterio Jamal Wilson, 22, who lives on Dixon Road. He's wanted for shooting a man during a fight.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said there was a large gathering at a home in the 1400 block of Dixon Road, which is off Wildwood Lane Sunday night. Matthews said the men were fighting on the ground when one pulled out a pistol and shot the other in the shoulder. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

An estimated crowd of about 100 people were believed to be gathered for the funeral of Ashley Dixon who was killed in car crash last week on U.S. 1.

Wilson ran off into the woods and deputies and K-9's attempted to track him late Sunday. A photo of Wilson is attached to this story.

"We did not recover a pistol and we believe he still has it and that he is armed," said Sheriff Matthews. "He has a pretty decent criminal record and I would say that he would be a dangerous person to be deal with. So if anybody knows where he's laying his head at night, we'd like to know so we can get him off the streets."

The victim has non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Sheriff Matthews said the victim knew Wilson.

Investigators are trying to determine if a man showing up at Palmetto Health Richland with a gunshot wound to the hand was injured in this shooting.

Wilson is described as a black male, 22 years of age, 5’6” 194 lbs. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. The KCSD says he has previously been arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon (multiple offenses), criminal conspiracy, burglary (1st degree), burglary (2nd degree), breaking into auto, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, giving false information and traffic offenses.

If you can help deputies make an arrest call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

