18-year-old charged in shooting that critically injured teen

Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating after a juvenile was shot on Wild Iris Court. (Source: WISTV)

Columbia Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a teenager on Wild Iris Court near Garners Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.

Monday CPD announced officers arrested Ada' Quonza Conway, 18, for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The 13-year-old victim was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The shooting is believed to have happened inside a home on Wild Iris Court and the victim was visiting friends there. Police say Conway did not live at the house and was there with other young people when the shooting occurred.

Officers say no adults were present at the time of the shooting and the homeowners are not associated with the incident.

A number of juveniles were present at the time and police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Search warrants were also issued to gather information.

Officers are continuing to question witnesses, neighbors, and parents and additional arrests are possible. If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

