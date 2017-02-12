Gamecock women aim to upset the Huskies

It’s a must-see event Monday night. The sixth-ranked USC women's basketball team will face the top-ranked UCONN women's basketball team on the road in Storrs, Conn. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

“It gets me going a little bit,” said Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley. “I’m an odds-beater. I like to beat the odds.”

It appears everything’s stacked in the Huskies favor. UCONN enters the showdown winners of 99 straight games, which is a new NCAA record. 97 of the Huskies victories were by double-digits.

"You can't play the entire tradition of UCONN. You have to take it one game at a time," Coach Staley said.

Carolina fully understands the difficulty in trying to defeat UCONN. The Gamecocks lost at UCONN back in 2015 by 25 points. Last year, Carolina closed the gap but fell at home by 12 points.

“I feel like we’re taking a stronger and more talented team to Storrs,” said Coach Staley.

Staley relayed that confidence she has in her team to the players on Sunday afternoon. While the team was gathered together at center court of the Carolina Coliseum, Staley delivered words of inspiration.

“I truly believe we’re going to win this game,” said Staley.

“She did a very good job of getting us pumped up and hyped,” said USC forward A’ja Wilson. “I think we’re all ready for this game.”

Although Carolina cannot claim the crown Monday night by upsetting the four-time defending national champions, it would create a sense of belief that USC can win it all this season.

“It would mean we put ourselves in a position to win a national championship, I think,” said Coach Staley. “If you can beat them, it gives you a certain boost. It will hopefully crack the code a little bit.“

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.