Fiery crash kills passenger and burns 3 acres of woods

One person was killed after a fiery crash in Sumter County on Sunday morning.

The Sumter Coroner identified the victim as 47-year-old Robert Skidmore of Camden.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:45 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Sonny Collins said a motor home was traveling on St. Pauls Church Road near Pinewood Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree before catching fire.

Two people were inside when it crashed. The driver was airlifted to a Columbia; the condition is unknown. The passenger, Skidmore, died at the scene.

Three acres of woods also burned following the collision, according to Captain Joey Duggan with the Sumter Fire Department. Duggan said 20 firefighters assisted in controlling the blaze that spread to the woods.

