One shot in attempted Craigslist transaction

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted Craigslist transaction.

Just before midnight Saturday night, deputies were called to a local hospital for a gunshot victim. The victim refused to cooperate with deputies, however, deputies were able to determine he was shot during a Craigslist transaction.

The shooting happened on Grover Wilson Road in Blythewood. The victim met with the suspect to purchase an item from Craigslist when the suspect attempted to rob him of his cash. The suspect then shot the victim in the lower body.

Deputies did not release a name or description of the gunman.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting and urge anyone with any information on the incident to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

