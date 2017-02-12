Coroner identifies victim in deadly shooting near local restaurant

Eric Nixon, 35, faces multiple charges including possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a pistol by unlawful person and murder. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a deadly shooting outside a local restaurant early Sunday morning.

The coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Wayne Bell of Columbia.

Richland County deputies arrested 35-year-old Eric Nixon on multiple charges, including murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a pistol by unlawful person.

The shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Waffle House on Stoneridge Drive. According to Columbia Police, witnesses to the shooting told investigators that Nixon was arguing with another person when the Bell tried to intervene and was shot in the lower body. Bell was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers found Nixon at a home on Jacob Road shortly after the shooting. The Richland County Sheriff's Department assisted in finding him.

Nixon is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

