Midlands residents protest outside Planned Parenthood

Across the country, protesters took to the streets to rally for and against funding for Planned Parenthood.

In Columbia, dozens of people stood outside the Planned Parenthood facility on Middleburg Drive. They were holding signs and calling for congressional leaders to cut millions of dollars in funding that the organization receives each year.

In Minnesota, thousands of protesters on both sides of the abortion debate held competing rallies at Planned Parenthood's regional headquarters in Saint Paul.

Barriers kept those with "I stand with planned parenthood” and the "national de-fund planned parenthood rally" apart.

A planned parenthood supporter said she wants abortion to be safe and legal in the country. Demonstrators on the other side said they were standing up for the life of the unborn child.

Police say the demonstrations were peaceful.

