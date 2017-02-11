Sumter teachers rally for better funding for schools

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
SLED is leading the investigation of a homicide that involves a family member of a Lexington County Sheriff's Department employee.More >>
SLED is leading the investigation of a homicide that involves a family member of a Lexington County Sheriff's Department employee.More >>
The Farrow Road bridge over I-77 tells a story. It's a patchwork peppered with potholes.More >>
The Farrow Road bridge over I-77 tells a story. It's a patchwork peppered with potholes.More >>
New information released by the Lexington County coroner's office shows just how closed the danger hits to home.More >>
New information released by the Lexington County coroner's office shows just how closed the danger hits to home.More >>
For someone facing a crisis, it’s often hard to find instant support, but Facebook is offering help that's just a click away.More >>
For someone facing a crisis or worried about a friend or family member, it’s often hard to find instant support, but Facebook is offering help that's just a click away.More >>