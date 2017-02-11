Sumter teachers rally for better funding for schools

Sumter County educators want better funding for public schools in their district. (Source: WISTV)

This comes on the heels of a $6.2 million deficit that was announced back in December.

On Saturday, teachers rallied saying they are already feeling the effects.

"I'm not saying that anyone's at fault about this but we just need to start talking about it,” Jennifer Wolfe, a librarian in the school district, said.

Many people were caught off guard when that major deficit was announced last year. Some teachers in the district questioned how it happened. One reason, they believe, is the lack of proper funding.

"People say money doesn't solve problems but it gets them the stuff that they need to be able to compete,” James Sweat, a teacher at Lakewood High School said.

The teachers say their goals are not to point fingers at who's to blame for the $6 million deficit. According to the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, the Sumter School District is below the state average for funding per student.

Wolfe said there's now a freeze on capital spending.

"We can't order library books, we can't order supplies, and I'm not trying to tie the two together but teachers get a $250 supply check each year. That's supposed to last you the whole year for supplies for your classroom,” Wolfe said. "Why is it okay for us to have below average funding and no one seems to care about that. To me, if they want us to produce highly qualified students, they need to fund it you know so that we can do that."

This was the teachers' second rally and they have another one planned for March.

The teachers say they have not brought their concerns to the district or to the county council yet.

