Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase

A man led officers with the Gaston Police Department in Lexington County on a high-speed chase that reached over 100 miles per hour.

Officers say they attempted to pull over Arthur Leaphart, 22, Friday night when he took off. Leaphart eventually crashed into a tree near the State Farmers Market on Highway 321.He then took off on foot, but was arrested soon after.

Leaphart faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, and a second offense of failing to stop for blue lights.

