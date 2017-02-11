Sumter baby tests positive for drugs

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26-year-old Aubri Morra on an outstanding warrant for child neglect. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

A Sumter mother is behind bars after she and her newborn tested positive for drugs.

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26-year-old Aubri Morra on an outstanding warrant for child neglect.

Last month Morra gave birth to a baby that tested positive for cocaine and opiates.

Morra, herself, also tested positive for cocaine.

