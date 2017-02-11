Newberry law officials assist investigation of possible Georgia kidnapping case

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with an investigation into a possible kidnapping case from Richmond County, Georgia.

Newberry deputies say a 12-year-old girl living in Richmond met and conversed with an 11-year-old girl and her mother on YouTube and Skype for about a year. She convinced them that her own mother permitted them to come to Georgia and take her to live with them in Wisconsin.

The 12-year-old scheduled a meeting for them to pick her up and take her back with them. The trio made it to Newberry County before they were located by Georgia authorities at a Waffle House.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newbery City Police Department were called by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Initially, the case was being investigated as a kidnapping. It is now being treated a s a runaway situation pending the investigation to verify the stories given to authorities.

"If their stories hold true, neither party really knew the other until they came into physical contact with one another. It very well could have been an adult that wished to do them harm. This could have been a very dangerous situation. The internet is a very dangerous place." Sheriff Foster explained.

The sheriff said this case is a prime example of how the internet can be used improperly.

"Anyone can pose as anybody and can say what they want. Just because it is on the internet, it doesn't have to be true,” Sheriff Foster said. “Regardless of the situation, the adults should have done a whole lot more to verify the juveniles story."

