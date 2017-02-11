Scouting for food in the Midlands

WIS is told the Elgin troop was able to raise over 10,000 units of food and that number may even get higher as they continue to collect donations. (Source: WISTV)

Over 5,000 Boy Scouts worked together this month to make a big impact on the community with the gift of food.

Last week, the scouts distributed bags to homes in eight different counties asking residents to fill the bags with non-perishable food items. On Saturday, scouts picked up the bags in the hopes of collecting 100,000 pounds of food.

Scouting officials said the young men worked more than 70,000 volunteer hours, which comes with a lot of valuable lessons.

"I learn a lot about selflessness, humility, hard work, and leadership skills,” Harrison Gignilliat of Troop 737 said.

WIS is told the Elgin troop was able to raise over 10,000 units of food and that number may even get higher as they continue to collect donations.

All food items they collect will be donated directly Harvest Hope and 26 other local food pantries throughout the Midlands.

