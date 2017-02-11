Whipple honored for 700th win before Irmo's regular season finale

The smile on Tim Whipple’s face grew as he stood at center court.

The longtime Irmo head coach was honored Friday night after picking up his 700th game earlier this season against Newberry.

“It’s a team effort we’ve gone through,” said Whipple before the start of the Irmo’s contest against Dutch Fork. “The people, certainly the players, the former players, assistant coaches, the support from the fans, there have been people who have been lifelong supporters of our program. Then, you’ve got the administration both here at the high school and at the district office that have supported us. So, it’s like a recognition to be shared in a team sport as a team because, if it all doesn’t work, then none of it works.”

Whipple has been coaching for 35 years and ranks third in wins in South Carolina. For him, it’s not about the personal victories. Instead, it’s about preparing his players for life after high school.

“I love the kids,” Whipple said. “I love having the opportunity to impact kids in a positive way. It doesn’t always work out but, at the same time, that’s what it’s all about – those young men and being able to make a difference in lives.”

During his tenure, Whipple has made the playoffs 32 times in his coaching career. This year, the Yellow Jackets are hoping to become the state’s first Class 5-A champion in boys’ basketball.

“You hope that experience helps in these types of situations,” Whipple said, “because, once you get into the playoffs, it’s one and done. I mean, it’s over with if you’re not ready to play. The young men today sometimes don’t understand the urgency in being ready to. So as we go forward, hopefully, our experience will help us. If it doesn’t, we’ve had a wonderful year and I’m extremely proud of this group. They’ve been a pleasure to be around.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.