UPDATE: Sheriff identifies suspects arrested following trooper-involved shooting

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has identified the four suspects arrested in connection with a trooper-involved shooting in Richland County Friday night. (Source: Alvin S Glenn/ Fairfield County Detention Center)

Bond has been set two of the four people arrested in connection with a trooper-involved shooting in Richland County Friday night.

The suspects were identified as Paul Walker, 19, Malik Gadist, 19, Julius Washington, 26, and Sandra Mack, 27. Walker, Gadist and Washington face charges of armed robbery from North Carolina. The three will also face charges from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Those charges have not been filed yet. Mack faces multiple charges from RCSD including obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact of attempted murder and accessory after the fact of armed robbery.

Bond was set for Washington at $50,000 and Mack at $250,000 on Sunday. Bond was denied for Gadist on Saturday, who is being held in Fairfield County Detention Center.

A fourth person involved in the initial armed robbery and chase is still being sought by deputies.

During a news conference Friday night at the scene, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the four were wanted for holding up a business in Waxhaw, NC before leading troopers on a high-speed chase. The chase lasted for more than 80 miles from Union County, NC to Richland County with speeds that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Investigators say the four were shooting at the troopers from their car during the chase. After being shot at, a trooper was able to stop the suspect's car on Killian Road by using a specialized law enforcement maneuver.

The suspects fired at highway patrol on #I-77. A trooper stopped the suspects car on Killian Rd by collision @wis10 pic.twitter.com/rhbEXPJhKs — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) February 11, 2017

After crashing, the suspects ran off. The trooper who was shot at during the chase suffered some minor cuts.

Sheriff Lott: "Trooper suffered minor cuts. Suspects crashed the vehicle. Handgun located inside." — Brittany Jackamonis (@BJackamonis) February 11, 2017

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was called in to assist Highway Patrol and a perimeter was set up as deputies searched for the suspects. One of the suspects was arrested fairly quickly around 11:30 p.m. Deputies say Mack picked up Gadist and Washington shortly after they crashed their car on Killian Road and took them to the Comfort Inn on Bush River Road.

Deputies say information obtained during their investigation and search lead them to the hotel on Bush River Road and they arrested Gadist, Washington, and Mack early Saturday morning. A fourth person was also detained at the hotel but it was determined that they were not a suspect in the case.

Stay with WIS as we continue to bring the latest details in this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.