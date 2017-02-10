Midlands schools plan delayed starts because of August eclipse

The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.More >>
Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.More >>
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A well-known white nationalist was among torch-wielding protesters calling on a Virginia city to block the removal of a Confederate monument.More >>
A well-known white nationalist was among torch-wielding protesters calling on a Virginia city to block the removal of a Confederate monument.More >>
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.More >>
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.More >>
Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in silent prayer for each one's mother, including "those in heaven.".More >>
Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in silent prayer for each one's mother, including "those in heaven.".More >>
The Fireflies used three homers to push past the BlueClaws, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Park.More >>
The Fireflies used three homers to push past the BlueClaws, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Park.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage girl.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage girl.More >>