West Columbia woman shows love to friend by donating her kidney

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, one West Columbia woman is getting ready to do a real act of love for a friend.

"When I found out that I could donate it’s just it wasn't a question," said 31-year-old Megan Rogers, "you know I just want to give her her life back."



For nearly two years, Rogers has been going through a rigorous series of medical tests in order to donate one of her kidneys to Tamisha Martin.

Martin, who has been an acquaintance of Rogers since high school, has been struggling with Lupus and currently requires dialysis treatments three times a week.

"The last time I checked I was having 17 percent kidney function and that's when I decided to get on dialysis," the 30-year-old Martin said. “I just can’t fathom somebody being so selfless. It just shocks me.”

After months of waiting the two finally got the news last Christmas that they had a surgery date. Rogers and Martin will be having their procedure at Duke University Hospital on March 2, 2017.

"It amazes me everything she's been through and how strong she's been through all of this," Rogers said. "I don't really see myself as a hero or an angel or anything like that. Like I said, God put it on my heart to do."

Both Rogers and Martin are expecting to have a long recovery after their procedure. Rogers says doctors have informed her she could miss up to six weeks of work following the transplant.



For more information on how you can help both women, you can donate to their YouCaring pages here and here.

