3 teens, 1 other arrested in early-morning car theft

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they've arrested four people - including three teens - after a car theft turned into a chase early Friday.

Two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and 18-year-old Tommy Taylor have all been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Tayor has also been charged with grand larceny.

Just after 7 a.m. Friday, Taylor and the three teens stole a vehicle from the 100 block of Quail Hills Drive, according to Sheriff Leon Lott. Lott says deputies spotted the car and recognized it as a stolen vehicle, and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspects fled.

Taylor, who was driving the car, failed to stop at a number of traffic lights. He eventually drove into the woodline at Hickory Ridge Road and the suspects fled.

Deputies, including K9 officers, captured all four suspects.

Lott said that the four suspects are believed to have been involved in other break-ins, taking advantage of unlocked or unattended vehicles.

The sheriff says that additional charges could be forthcoming and that Taylor has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the juveniles have been released to the custody of their parents pending a petition to appear in Family Court.

