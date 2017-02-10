WATER WOES: Residents respond to water quality investigation

Residents from all over the Midlands said they are also dealing with water issues and took to our social media pages to express it. (Source: WISTV)

After Wednesday’s three-part series showing the complaints about water issues in Sumter County, the reactions poured into our newsroom.

Residents from all over the Midlands said they are also dealing with water issues and took to our social media pages to express it.

One person even commented that she lived in Sumter from 1965 to 1970 and she too dealt with brown water issues at that time as well.

We at WIS hear your concerns and see your posts. We are continuing to investigate and will bring any updates we are able to get.

