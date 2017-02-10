Longtime Riverbanks Zoo lion Brynn dies

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced Friday that their beloved African lion Brynn passed away.

The 16-year-old lion was euthanized because of a sudden decline in her health, zoo officials said. The Median Life Expectancy of African lions is 16.8 years.

"Brynn was being treated for loss of appetite, but her condition severely worsened over the last few weeks," said John Davis, curator of mammals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. "Brynn lived a long and healthy life because of the incredible care she received over the course of her life."

Brynn joined the zoo family in 2002 from the Knoxville Zoo as a part the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' African Lion Species Survival Plan. The project specifically aids in the continued existence of endangered animals through breeding and transferring the animals to accredited zoos.

In June of 2008, Brynn gave birth to one male and three female cubs. Chuma lives at the Greenville Zoo while his sisters, Jasiri-Congaree, Johari and Lina, were transferred to the Dallas Zoo in March 2010.

Riverbanks Zoo is now working with the African lion SSP to find a suitable companion for the Zoo's 12-year-old male lion, Zuri. The Zoo also is awaiting necropsy results. Final results usually take six to eight weeks.

