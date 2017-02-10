Carolina basketball is ready to bounce back vs. Miss. St.

South Carolina is looking to rebound on Saturday at Mississippi State.

The 19th-ranked USC men’s basketball team is ready to move past a painful loss Tuesday at home to Alabama in quadruple overtime.



“The first response was to come to practice ready to work,” said Gamecocks senior guard Sindarius Thornwell. “We can't allow this to turn into two in a row.”



USC must shoot better from the field to avoid consecutive losses. Carolina shot a mere 26.1 percent from the field against the Crimson Tide. USC simply struggled to knock down shots.



One of the positives though to come from a tough night shooting was Carolina’s determination. The Gamecocks trailed by as many as 17 points but rallied to force overtime.

“To see that fight that we had, showed what this team is made of,” said Thornwell.



The Gamecocks (19-5) remain in a good position to earn their first NCAA tournament berth in 13 years. To do so, Carolina must deliver down the stretch this season. It starts this weekend with a road trip to Starkville, Miss., to battle the Bulldogs on Saturday. A loss to a team with a RPI ranking of 114 would not sit well on USC’s tournament resume.



“I wouldn't say it's a must-win,” said USC senior guard Justin McKie. “We want to win every game. We try not to look at numbers or things like that. We just want to win and leave everything we have on the court.”

Carolina has done a ton of winning this season. In fact, the Gamecocks need just one more victory to secure back-to-back 20-win seasons. The last time Carolina accomplished that feat was in the mid-2000s, when the Gamecocks posted three straight 20-win campaigns.

“We’re going to do what we have all season,” said Thornwell. “We one game. It’s not the end of the world. We don’t get down because we lost one game.”

USC is ready to roll Saturday for an 8 p.m.tip-off at Mississippi State.

