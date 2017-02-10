Midlands students show love in Vets for Valentine's Day

As a twist on Valentine's Day, students at Richland Northeast High school are having a date with, wait for it, a group of veterans.

Yes, the students are actually using the speed dating format to meet with vets. Students had a chance to learn their experiences first hand and get a history lesson.

Each veteran having served in World War II, the Cold War, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"That, that's pretty amazing considering what they went through - I mean - you can glorify it in a movie, but what they went through was the real thing," student Nicholas Burton said. "And it's nice to know they went through that and they helped our country."

This is an annual event each Valentine's season for the past six years and making history live while honoring our veterans.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.