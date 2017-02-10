VIDEO: RCSD seeking January salon burglary suspect

Richland County Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 at around 3 a.m., Lavish Styling Studio at 7345 Parklane Road the suspect broke into the business and stole a flat screen television and DVD player valued around $600.

In surveillance video released by RCSD, it appears that while the burglary suspect is in the salon stealing the TV, someone else steals the car he was driving. The suspect even sits the TV down and chases after the car.

Sheriff Leon Lott is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information on this case may call, email or text Crimestoppers to receive up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

