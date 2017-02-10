Middle school ensures 'no one eats alone' at lunch

Several schools are kicking off a campaign that reaches out to children who may be alone or bullied.

More than 1,400 schools across the U.S. are participating in the national one-day event called “No one eats alone.” Hand Middle school had all of their students participate.

They're pushing children out of their comfort zone by making sure that everyone feels included at lunch. While the day included fun activities, they are hoping to push a bigger picture of reducing social isolation and getting students to interact with those they normally don't talk with.

"I like when people meet each other and then there's more friendship and then our school is much better and there are not as many fights,” said seventh-grade student Sienna Austermiller.

Their lunch included a pizza party with games, a decorated cafeteria, and a DJ. Teachers and students both say that it was a well-received by all students.

"We see our kids all day every day and we see that some of them are sitting by themselves and some of them aren't but we want to make sure that all of our kids are cultured and feel like they're a part of something,” said Robert Harris a teacher at Hand Middle School.

"They get really excited when people put things on for them to make them feel special because they don't get that all of the time and so it's really important for all of us to make them feel loved and cared for like we do here,” said sixth grade English teacher Emma Shealy.

