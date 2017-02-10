USC baseball's superfan Bill "Oot Oot" Golding passes away - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC baseball's superfan Bill "Oot Oot" Golding passes away

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

One of the University of South Carolina's biggest fans has passed away. 

Bill Golding, who was also known as "Oot Oot" by many, died recently, according to USC baseball team.

Several members of the baseball team, including head coach Chad Holbrook, took to Twitter to give their condolences. 

Even SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke up, saying Golding was a "fixture" at the SEC Tournament each year. 

