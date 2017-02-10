USC baseball's superfan Bill "Oot Oot" Golding passes away

One of the University of South Carolina's biggest fans has passed away.

Bill Golding, who was also known as "Oot Oot" by many, died recently, according to USC baseball team.

Several members of the baseball team, including head coach Chad Holbrook, took to Twitter to give their condolences.

RIP Bill Golding. A tremendous fan who loved his #Gamecocks. Oot Oot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/BMx1IBzaQa — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) February 10, 2017

God Bless Bill Golding. The biggest @GamecockBasebll ever!He will be with us all season!! https://t.co/QMErzb2PZ0 — Chad Holbrook (@cholbrook2) February 10, 2017

Even SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke up, saying Golding was a "fixture" at the SEC Tournament each year.

