Police investigate armed robbery at KFC on Garners Ferry Rd.

Columbia Police are looking for someone who robbed a Garners Ferry Road restaurant at gunpoint Friday morning.

Armed Robbery investigation at 7315 Garners Ferry Road. (KFC)

9:30 a.m. Victim tells officers that an armed man wearing a mask stole $. pic.twitter.com/jpDyeXcIIU — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 10, 2017

The KFC is near Greenlawn Drive.

Police don't have much information to release yet. Officers are talking to witnesses and looking for possible surveillance images.

If you know anything that could help police make an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

