Police investigate armed robbery at KFC on Garners Ferry Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police are looking for someone who robbed a Garners Ferry Road restaurant at gunpoint Friday morning.

The KFC is near Greenlawn Drive. 

Police don't have much information to release yet. Officers are talking to witnesses and looking for possible surveillance images.

If you know anything that could help police make an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

