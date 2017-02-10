Woman accused of forcing way into home, robbing senior citizen

A Eutawville woman has been arrested, accused of forcing her way into a senior citizen's home and taking money from him.

Deborah Hoxworth, 54, of Eutawville, is charged with burglary, strong-arm robbery and malicious injury to personal property. She has been wanted since the incident occurred in December 2016.

At her arraignment Thursday, an Orangeburg County magistrate denied bond for Hoxworth on the burglary charge.

According to the incident report, on December 21, Hoxworth forced her way into an 85-year-old man's home on Old Number Six Highway and demanded money. The man told investigators he had given Hoxworth money in the past but he also told them because she had stolen from him in the past, "he didn't want her around his residence."

When Hoxworth pushed her way into the home, the incident report says she shoved the door and knocked the man to the floor. When he threatened to call police, investigators say Hoxworth broke his phone.

As the two struggled over the victim's wallet, the incident report says Hoxworth again pushed him to the floor and ran off.

The wallet was recovered on the front porch, with $30 missing, according to the incident report.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.