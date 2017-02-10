Investigation continues as man shot multiple times in car

Richland County sheriff's deputies are following up on "significant leads" in connection with a late Thursday night shooting.

Sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said deputies responded to a shooting just before midnight on the 500 block of South Beltline Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, Wilson said, they found a man had been shot several times inside a car. The victim was rushed to Palmetto Health Richland where his wounds were found to be non-life threatening.

