Vista streets closed overnight while police talk man down from parking garage

Several streets in Columbia's Vista have reopened Friday morning after police say a man had to be talked down from the roof of a parking garage overnight.

The incident happened next to P-T's 1109 on Assembly Street near Gervais Street just before 1a.m. Friday. Police say a man was walking along the edge of a parking garage and refused to come down.

Details are limited about the person who was on the roof but we do know he did not have a weapon.

People inside P-T's 1109 during the situation say police held them inside of the club for about 30 minutes while officers brought in a negotiator to talk the man off the roof.

He eventually came down but police say he hurt himself while doing so.

"We got one of our negotiators on scene he was able to make contact individuals wit him and talk him down," said Lt. C.B. Williams with the Columbia Police Department. "He did not come down the way we wanted him to. He did slip and fall. EMS transported him to the hospital where he's undergoing treatment.".

The area is now clear after the overnight lockdown.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

