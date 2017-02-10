Great weekend ahead

Chilly high pressure in charge Friday will move to the east during the day and by the weekend will bring a southwest wind back to the state and temperatures will rebound into the 70s.

A cold front will be here late Sunday knocking the daytime highs back to the middle 60s, but still above normal for this time of year.



Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs middle 50s



Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs middle to upper 70s



Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler, highs middle to upper 60s

