Pelion man charged with attempted murder for shooting brother

A Pelion man is now in jail for allegedly shooting his brother Thursday night, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are on the scene at the 600 block of Highway 178 late Thursday and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old John Davis Burroughs, fled the home after shooting his brother with a pistol, according to an arrest warrant.

“Burroughs and his brother got into an argument that led to shots being fired,” Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Burroughs was arrested a short time after the incident when a K9 police dog successfully tracked him to a location in a wooded area near his home, according to Koon.

Burroughs was charged with attempted murder, unlawfully possessing a pistol, unlawfully possessing a sawed-off shotgun, unlawfully possessing a weapon during a violent crime and unlawfully possessing body armor.

Burroughs is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center on a $92,500 bond.

