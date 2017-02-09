Body discovered in Lexington Co. woods - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Body discovered in Lexington Co. woods

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A body was discovered in a wooded area in Lexington County Thursday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

The body was found in a wooded area in the 3900 block of Fish Hatchery Road. The cause of death is unknown. 

The investigation is in the early stages and details are limited at this time. The scene has since been cleared and there are no other details at this time. 

