Charter school in Columbia to close next school year

The South Carolina Public Charter School District voted to revoke the charter for the South Carolina Calvert Academy, according to a spokesman for the Charter School District.

The Board of Trustees unanimously voted in a meeting Thursday to deny a request from the school to continue operations after the 2016-2017 school year. After hearing recommendations from SCPCSD staff, the board determined that the Calvert Academy had failed to meet academic standards and were not in compliance with charter expectations.

During the hearing held on Thursday, both the Calvert Academy and the SCPCSD presented a case to the board.

In a media release sent WIS the school district said, “after weighing the facts, the SCPCSD Board of Trustees made the decision to close South Carolina Calvert Academy in the best interest of students and its families.”

South Carolina Calvert Academy is a virtual public elementary and middle school that was founded in 2008. The school will remain open until the end of this current school year.

