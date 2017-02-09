Sumter Co. man arrested for shooting at teen - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested and charged for allegedly firing shots at a teen last week. 

Kelvin McCoy, 28, was charged with attempted murder Thursday after he was identified as the suspect who fired gunshots at a teen last week. 

On Feb. 3, police were called to Highland Avenue where shots were fired at a 17-year-old walking in the area. The driver fled the scene in a white pickup truck. 

The teen was uninjured. 

McCoy is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending bond.

Officers are working to determine what prompted Friday’s incident.

