Traffic build-up on Gervais Street Bridge following collision

A major traffic build-up has happened as a result of the bridge being blocked. (Source: WISTV)

Traffic is backed up in the downtown Columbia area following a collision on the Gervais Street Bridge.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department said a collision occurred on Gervais Street at Huger Street. WIS is told the people involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

Accident on the Gervais Stree bridge. Outbound traffic completely stopped pic.twitter.com/Fh6pFgiq6V — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) February 9, 2017

However, officials do have the bridge blocked off as they work the scene of the incident.

A major traffic build-up has happened as a result of the bridge being blocked. If you are driving in the downtown area, you may want to seek an alternate route.

Emergency vehicles on Gervais Street bridge. Traffic very slow. Can't tell what's happening from here. #sctweets pic.twitter.com/WDncHLyEUn — Jack Kuenzie (@JKuenzie) February 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.