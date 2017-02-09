Traffic build-up on Gervais Street Bridge following collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

traffic

Traffic build-up on Gervais Street Bridge following collision

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A major traffic build-up has happened as a result of the bridge being blocked. (Source: WISTV) A major traffic build-up has happened as a result of the bridge being blocked. (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Traffic is backed up in the downtown Columbia area following a collision on the Gervais Street Bridge.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department said a collision occurred on Gervais Street at Huger Street. WIS is told the people involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

However, officials do have the bridge blocked off as they work the scene of the incident.

A major traffic build-up has happened as a result of the bridge being blocked. If you are driving in the downtown area, you may want to seek an alternate route.  

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly